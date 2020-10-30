CHESNEE, SC- Charles E. Mason, husband of Brenda W. Mason, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home after a brief Illness.
Born November 30, 1943 in Chesnee, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Arthur E. Mason and Virle Blanton Mason. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School, Class of 1962. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, and formerly employed at Arrow Automotive for 30 years. He was a member and Past Master of Cherokee Springs Masonic Lodge #135. He was a Shriner and a member of the Hejaz Temple. He never met a stranger and was an avid lover of bluegrass and gospel music.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Tina Mason McCrummen and husband Michael of Hawkins, Texas; son, Teddy Williams and wife Joanie of Inman, South Carolina; brother, Donald Mason of Chesnee; grandchildren, Jacob Williams, Aaron Williams, Gradyn McCrummen and Curly Cecil P. McCrummen.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a grandson, Zane Thomas Williams.
Viewing will be from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Scott Scrimpsher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The family is at the home.
