CHESNEE, SC- Charles Edward Moore, 73, loving husband of Janie Brown Moore passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born May 28, 1946 in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Leonard and Lillian Fisher Moore. He was a retired Drywall Worker and a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Mellissa Ann Hood of Winston Salem, NC, Lillian Renee Phillips of Chesnee; sons, Joshua Edgar Moore of Rutherfordton, NC, Charles Travis Moore of Chesnee; brothers, Wayne Moore of Mayo, Paul Moore of Chesnee, Ronald Moore of Chesnee; grandchildren, Marissa Fowler, Kristen Huffman, Justin Barrs, Zachary Phillips, Isaiah Phillips, Cynthia Phillips, Destiny Souther, J.C. Moore; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Norma Faye Moore; brother, Howard Dean Moore, grandson, Austin Caleb Barrs and granddaughter, Destiny Renee Moore.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau
Mortuary with Melody Moore Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019