Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Moore


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Moore Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Charles Edward Moore, 73, loving husband of Janie Brown Moore passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born May 28, 1946 in Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Leonard and Lillian Fisher Moore. He was a retired Drywall Worker and a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, Mellissa Ann Hood of Winston Salem, NC, Lillian Renee Phillips of Chesnee; sons, Joshua Edgar Moore of Rutherfordton, NC, Charles Travis Moore of Chesnee; brothers, Wayne Moore of Mayo, Paul Moore of Chesnee, Ronald Moore of Chesnee; grandchildren, Marissa Fowler, Kristen Huffman, Justin Barrs, Zachary Phillips, Isaiah Phillips, Cynthia Phillips, Destiny Souther, J.C. Moore; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Norma Faye Moore; brother, Howard Dean Moore, grandson, Austin Caleb Barrs and granddaughter, Destiny Renee Moore.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau
Mortuary with Melody Moore Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -