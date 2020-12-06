SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Elbert Neely, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. Born July 7, 1928 in Rock Hill, SC, he was the son of the late Jennings Bryan and Katie Hall Neely and the husband of Mary Ellen Myers Neely of 51 years.
A U.S. Marine Corps WW II veteran, Mr. Neely was retired from Lockwood Green as a civil engineer. He was a member of Free Chapel.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Johnson of Spartanburg, SC and Heather Fields of Athens, GA; and his grandchildren, Daniel Fields and Rachel Fields.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Pastor Javon Ruff and The Rev. Larry Braswell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family will assemble at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel