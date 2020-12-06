1/1
Charles Elbert Neely
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Elbert Neely, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home. Born July 7, 1928 in Rock Hill, SC, he was the son of the late Jennings Bryan and Katie Hall Neely and the husband of Mary Ellen Myers Neely of 51 years.
A U.S. Marine Corps WW II veteran, Mr. Neely was retired from Lockwood Green as a civil engineer. He was a member of Free Chapel.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Johnson of Spartanburg, SC and Heather Fields of Athens, GA; and his grandchildren, Daniel Fields and Rachel Fields.
Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Pastor Javon Ruff and The Rev. Larry Braswell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
The family will assemble at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved