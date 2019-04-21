Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Charles Elmer "“Elmo”" Henderson


Charles Elmer "“Elmo”" Henderson Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Elmer "Elmo" Henderson, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, April 15, 2019, following a long illness. Born October 14, 1932, in Chesnee, SC, he was the son of the late Albert Henderson and Mary Parris Henderson. Mr. Henderson was the Owner/Operator of Henderson and Miller Racing.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Betty Jo Waldrop Henderson; and son, Kim Elmer Henderson.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
