SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Elmer "Elmo" Henderson, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, April 15, 2019, following a long illness. Born October 14, 1932, in Chesnee, SC, he was the son of the late Albert Henderson and Mary Parris Henderson. Mr. Henderson was the Owner/Operator of Henderson and Miller Racing.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Betty Jo Waldrop Henderson; and son, Kim Elmer Henderson.
A private family service was held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019