|
|
Charles Ezell Bobo, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. Born
July 8, 1930 in Spartanburg to Nettie Bobo, he was the youngest of her three daughters and two sons.
Charles demonstrated an independent spirit early. At age 4 he began picking fruit and selling it door to door, and at the age of 9 began working as a mechanic at a local garage. He subsequently went to work for Dr. George Dean and Elizabeth Johnson and soon became part of the family, caring for the two older boys, George, Jr. and Stewart.
Charles graduated from Carver High School in 1950 first in his class and was awarded a scholarship from the Spartanburg County Foundation. He graduated with honors from Benedict College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. While at Benedict, he met the love of his life, Annie Ruth Harps. They were married March 11, 1956 and moved to Washington, D.C., where they had two daughters, Charlease and Melinda.
In 1966 Charles transferred to the U. S. Forest Service, accepting a job in Dubois, Wyoming. The family stayed there for several years, eventually moving to Grand Marais, Minnesota; Duluth, Minnesota; Escanaba, Michigan; and, Harrisburg, Illinois. Charles retired from the Forest Service in 1985. He and Annie Ruth returned to Spartanburg, where he became the project manager for Morgan Corporation. Although he retired in 1997, he continued to work for Morgan as a consultant until shortly before his death.
Charles spent his life helping others discover and fulfill their potential. In earlier years he served as a Boy Scout Leader and a Youth Conservation Corps mentor. He was very active in the Episcopal Church over the years and was most recently a member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church.
Charles had a lifelong love of working on vehicles and restored about thirty cars, mostly Volkswagons. He also enjoyed singing, fishing, hunting, rock collecting, quilting, doing puzzles, watching old westerns, and going for car rides.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nettie Bobo; sisters, Helen Bobo, Dorothy Ferguson and Lillie Mae Davison; and brother, John Henry Bobo.
He is survived by wife Annie Ruth, daughters Charlease Elzenga (Kor) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Melinda Bobo of Pinedale, Wyoming, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
His memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 pm Saturday, March 7 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, Spartanburg. In lieu of ?owers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Charles and Annie Ruth Bobo Endowed Scholarship Fund, Benedict College, Office of Alumni Relations, 1600 Harden Street, Columbia, SC 29204 or to St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 400 Dupre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2020