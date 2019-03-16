|
ROEBUCK, SC- Charles Garrett Vise, 87, husband of Marie Sprouse Vise, died Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born September 27, 1931, Charles was a son of the late Jessie Palmer and Gussie Garrett Vise and the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was a graduate of Roebuck High School and employed with Kohler for 39 years. Charles loved to farm and raise cattle. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his son, Chris Vise; daughter, Renee Drew (Chris); grandchildren, Jessica Vise, Hannah Drew, and Olivia Smith (Ricky); and Garrett and Nathan Anderson, and Shelby Garrett.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 17th, 2-2:45PM at Mt. Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will follow at 3:00PM, officiated by Reverend Richard Thomas.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In remembrance of Charles, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Suite 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Mount Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1399 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
