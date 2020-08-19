DILLON, SC- Charles "Jerry" Giles, 81, of Dillon SC, passed away August 16, 2020 after a long illness in his home. He was a native of Campobello, SC.
Jerry was the beloved husband of Hazel Robinson Giles of the home; father of Jeff Giles (Cindy) of Taylors, Rick Giles (Tigist) of Conway, and Cindy Halcombe of Dillon, SC; grandfather to Kelly, Jennifer, Teresa, Matthew, Alayna, Ryan, Kayla, Jordy, and Peyton Giles, Thomas and Emily Alverson; great grandfather to Kyla Giles, Cora Justice, Dominik Giles, and Micah Giles. He is also survived by a sister Betty Giles Menear and two brothers, Neil Giles (Sally) and Doug Giles. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents Charles and Louise Collins Giles, his sister Euvonne Giles McCraw, and his brother Randy Giles.
Visitation will be held at Petty Funeral Home in Landrum SC from 10:00-11:00am Thursday, August 20, 2020. The service will be held directly after the visitation at 11:00am. After the service, burial will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC.
Memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 500 Pamplico Hwy Suite D, Florence, SC 29505.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
