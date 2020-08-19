1/
Charles "Jerry" Giles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DILLON, SC- Charles "Jerry" Giles, 81, of Dillon SC, passed away August 16, 2020 after a long illness in his home. He was a native of Campobello, SC.
Jerry was the beloved husband of Hazel Robinson Giles of the home; father of Jeff Giles (Cindy) of Taylors, Rick Giles (Tigist) of Conway, and Cindy Halcombe of Dillon, SC; grandfather to Kelly, Jennifer, Teresa, Matthew, Alayna, Ryan, Kayla, Jordy, and Peyton Giles, Thomas and Emily Alverson; great grandfather to Kyla Giles, Cora Justice, Dominik Giles, and Micah Giles. He is also survived by a sister Betty Giles Menear and two brothers, Neil Giles (Sally) and Doug Giles. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents Charles and Louise Collins Giles, his sister Euvonne Giles McCraw, and his brother Randy Giles.
Visitation will be held at Petty Funeral Home in Landrum SC from 10:00-11:00am Thursday, August 20, 2020. The service will be held directly after the visitation at 11:00am. After the service, burial will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC.
Memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice, 500 Pamplico Hwy Suite D, Florence, SC 29505.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Petty Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved