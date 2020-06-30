Charles "Doug" Hanson
MOORE- Charles Douglas "Doug" Hanson, 70, of Moore, SC went home to his Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Doug was a Deacon at Center Point Presbyterian Church and enjoyed helping others since his retirement from Carolina Vermiculite in 2017 after 46 years of work. He was a Vietnam Veteran and proudly wore a hat his late son had given him. He will be greatly missed by all those he loved so dearly.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 42 years, Terri Lee McKinney Hanson; daughters, Shawna West (Todd), Renee Hanson, and son; Charles Anthony "Tony" Hanson. He has six grandchildren. Also, he leaves behind four brothers that he was very close to, Dick, Dennis, Jim, and Tim.
Doug was predeceased by his son, Donald Douglas "Donnie" Hanson
in 2016.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
