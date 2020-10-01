1/1
Charles Harvey "Choo Choo Charlie" Ridings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Harvey Ridings, 86, of Spartanburg, SC died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 6, 1934 in Rutherfordton, NC he was the son of the late Earl Curtis and Myrtle Rowe Ridings.
Mr. Ridings was a graduate of Harris High School in Rutherfordton, NC where he played basketball and ran track. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with over 33 years of service. Mr. Ridings was a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church and Lone Oak Masonic Lodge. He was a Shriner, avid gardener, and was "Captain" on his pontoon.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Cathy Revels Ridings; children, Libby Pittman (Paul) of Boiling Springs, SC, Cindi Sapp (Randy) of Spartanburg, SC, Charles Ridings, Jr. of Campobello, SC, Jeff Ridings (Tammy) of Pauline, SC and Lynn Ridings (Randy) of Green Creek, NC; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and brother, Dupre Ridings (Linda) of Piedmont, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Hazel Cooley, Eugene Ridings, and Paul Ridings.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Road, Wellford, SC 29385, conducted by The Rev. Wesley Campbell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Una First Freewill Baptist Church, 2130 Caldwell Road, Una, SC 29378.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved