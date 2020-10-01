SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Harvey Ridings, 86, of Spartanburg, SC died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born May 6, 1934 in Rutherfordton, NC he was the son of the late Earl Curtis and Myrtle Rowe Ridings.
Mr. Ridings was a graduate of Harris High School in Rutherfordton, NC where he played basketball and ran track. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with over 33 years of service. Mr. Ridings was a member of Una First Freewill Baptist Church and Lone Oak Masonic Lodge. He was a Shriner, avid gardener, and was "Captain" on his pontoon.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Cathy Revels Ridings; children, Libby Pittman (Paul) of Boiling Springs, SC, Cindi Sapp (Randy) of Spartanburg, SC, Charles Ridings, Jr. of Campobello, SC, Jeff Ridings (Tammy) of Pauline, SC and Lynn Ridings (Randy) of Green Creek, NC; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and brother, Dupre Ridings (Linda) of Piedmont, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Hazel Cooley, Eugene Ridings, and Paul Ridings.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Road, Wellford, SC 29385, conducted by The Rev. Wesley Campbell. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or Una First Freewill Baptist Church, 2130 Caldwell Road, Una, SC 29378.
The family will be at their respective homes.
