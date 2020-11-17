A native of Spartanburg, Hearon was born on February 12, 1941 to Samuel Tucker McCravy and Elizabeth Hart Hearon McCravy. Attending public schools in Spartanburg County, Hearon graduated from Spartanburg High School, class of 1959, studied at USC/Columbia before graduating from Wofford College in Chemistry in 1963, and studying for a few months at the Sorbonne in Paris. After a brief internship at Milliken, Hearon switched careers to banking where he excelled in commercial lending at the Citizens & Southern Bank in Spartanburg and in Greenville before leaving the industry in 1991. As an original partner of the Capital Corporation in 1991, Hearon enjoyed several years working with capital funding for the middle market and later joined Arthur State Bank before his retirement in 2018.
Family, fishing, summers at Saluda, and the love of children and animals were Hearon's passions throughout his entire life. He proudly bragged on his three surviving children whom he cherished and fondly referred to as "my fine sons:" Charles Hearon McCravy, Jr. (Stephanie), Scott Mackenzie McCravy (Joanne), and Allen Dean McCravy (Cindy); and his brother, Samuel Tucker McCravy, Jr. Nothing brought Hearon more joy than their fishing trips on local lakes or their offshore fishing excursions. Although in latter years, his best memories recalled their gatherings around the dinner table at favorite restaurants.
An avid largemouth bass fisherman, Hearon fished whenever he could with whomever of his friends were available for weekend jaunts in the favorite local lakes of Blalock, Jocassee, Murray, and Greenwood. And his love of animals was lifelong; most recently, Sophie, as his indoor Westie and constant companion, along with many others who predeceased him, Jerry, Murphy, Nappy, Duffy, Whiskers, Blue, JR, Whitney, and Rose.
In younger years, Hearon was involved in the Spartanburg Community through his service on the Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Spartanburg, Church Basketball, and The Advent Foundation.
Hearon is survived by his wife, Judy Stirling McCravy and his stepchildren, Stirling Bomar (Jill), Martha Bomar (Josh Linder), Ann Bomar Caudle (Lawrence), John Bomar (Kaitlin), and Elizabeth Bomar Paul (Wes); along with six grandchildren, Mackenzie, Dean, Noah, Ian, Capers, and Eleanor; ten step-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephew, and Susan Mackenzie Hopps.
A lifelong Episcopalian and member of the Church of the Advent, a private service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
In remembrance of Hearon, memorials may be made to The Advent Foundation, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
