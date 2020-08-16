1/1
Charles Hilliard Humphries III
SPARTANBURG, SC- The Rev. Charles Hilliard Humphries III, 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Reverend Humphries was the son of the late Charles H. Humphries, Jr. and Lucille Caldwell Humphries.
Reverend Humphries received his BA from Wofford College, Masters of Education from Appalachian State University and Masters of Divinity from Southeastern Theological Seminary.
Charles was a retired minister serving Liberty Baptist Church in Skipwith, VA; Hermon Baptist Church in Waxhaw, NC, and Turner Presbyterian Church in Monroe, NC. Charles was a former English teacher for Union County Public Schools in North Carolina.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Sara Sprouse Humphries; two sons, Brian Humphries (Heather) of Boiling Springs, SC, Allen Humphries (Robin) of Midland, NC; daughter, Beth Taylor (Brian) of Noblesville, IN; six grandchildren, Austin, Joel, Ruth Ann, Blake, Natalie, and Maggie; father and mother-in-law, Bobby Sprouse and Mary Sprouse; his brother, Tom Humphries; and his sister, Nancy Hardy.
Visitation will be 12:30 – 1:30 PM Monday, August 17, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. David Frost and The Rev. Steve Phillipi and Eulogist, Dr. John Gallagher. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Due to the current health crisis, the family asks that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Charles H. Humphries, Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o The Spartanburg County Foundation, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to Drayton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
AUG
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
