Charles Hilton Stevens Sr.
TAYLORS- Charles Hilton Stevens, Sr., 89, widower of Gwenon Simmons Stevens, passed away September 4, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Walter David Stevens, Sr. and Eloise Rogers Stevens, he was the owner and operator of Steve's Cabinet and Millwork; life member of Taylors Lodge #190 A.F.M. and a member of Lee Road Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Elaine Stevens of Taylors.
He was predeceased by a brother, Walter D. Stevens, Jr. and a sister, Virginia Stevens Sweeney.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Bill Hightower and Rev. Jason Kittrell.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lee Road Baptist Church, 1503 East Lee Road, Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
