|
|
MOORE, SC- Charles Jackson, 76, husband of Ann Beason Jackson, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his home.
Born January 9, 1943 in Cross Anchor, SC, he was the son of the late Eugene and Annie Ruth Lawson Jackson. Charles honorably served his country in the US Airforce and was a former deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Department. He was the owner of Jackson Exxon for over 30 years prior to his retirement. Charles enjoyed fishing and watching Clemson football.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his daughter, Nicole Jackson Ashley; his son, Charles Scott Jackson; three grandchildren, Noah David Ashley, Sissy Grace Ashley, and Laurin Addison Jackson; four stepchildren, Chris Wilber, Kim O'Ferrell, Karen Leamy, and Kelly Ayers; five step-grandchildren; and four step-great grandchildren.
Charles was predeceased by his first wife, Ann Lawson Jackson; and his brother, William Eugene Jackson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26th, 5:30-7:30PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 27th, 3:00PM, conducted by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams and Reverend Sonny Bright.
Burial with Military Honors will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In remembrance of Charles, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019