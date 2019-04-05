|
INMAN, SC- Charles Kenneth Hutchins, 68, of 133 Holston Valley Lane, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence. Charles was born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, on December 8, 1950, a son of Esther Turner Hutchins of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, and the late Oscar Brown Hutchins. He was the husband of Teresa Styles Hutchins. Mr. Hutchins served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a retired employee with the City of Greer, a member of Lyman Wesleyan Church, serving as a deacon, assistant Sunday school teacher, a board member and an usher. His family had recently been attending Carlisle Wesleyan Church. Charles and his wife, Teresa, were licensed foster parents in Spartanburg County, from 1990 until 2010.
In addition to his mother and wife, Charles is survived by two daughters, Emily Hutchins of the residence and Louise Ann Smith, of Spartanburg, South Carolina; a son, Stephen Hutchins of the residence; a long time foster child, Chrissy Smith Russell of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Mr. Hutchins is also survived by two sisters, Lynn Fowler, of Chesnee, South Carolina; Judy Upton, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina; two brothers, Don Hutchins, of Campobello, South Carolina; Ron Hutchins, of Florida; and his mother-in-law, Janet Davis of Campobello, South Carolina.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM, at Seawright Funeral Home, Inman, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by Dr. Bryan Stepp and Dr. Reggie Parker. Burial will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park, Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child C/O Samaritan's Purse PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to Carlisle Wesleyan Church, 3250 Old Furnace Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all the employees of Agape Hospice, for their love and care, during this time.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2019