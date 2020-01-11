|
|
Mr. Charles Keenan, formerly of Union, SC passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 80 years old in Buffalo, New York. He was born February 26, 1939. He was the son of the late Modest Keenan Sr. and
Carrie Trapp Keenan. He was reared in Union County, South Carolina. He was a graduate of Sims High School Class of 1957. Charles attended one year of college and then moved to Buffalo, New York. He made his career as a United Auto Worker for forty-one years.
He is survived by his wife: Henrietta Bragg Keenan of Buffalo, New York: daughter: Kim Michele of Washington DC; son; Charles Marc, and daughter Sasha Braggs and his grandson Charles Jamarii. Siblings: Modest (Rose Ellen) of Union, SC, Lonnie Earl (Helen) of Saluda, SC, Genora of Washington DC, and Marilyn Veronica of Columbia, SC.
Funeral Services were held on January 7, 2020 in Buffalo, New York.
Courtesy of Divine Mortuary, Union, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 11, 2020