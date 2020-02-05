Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
Charles Kenneth "Ken" Miller

Charles Kenneth "Ken" Miller Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Kenneth Miller, 79, husband of Sheila Lucas Miller, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Born June 9, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, Ken was a son of the late Lewis David and Nellie King Miller. He retired from Turner Trucking Company after 25 years of service. Since his retirement, Ken did security work for local businesses. He enjoyed meandering through the flea markets and coin collecting. Ken was a mason and Shriner.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Travis Miller of Fairforest, SC; his daughter, Debbie Moore and her husband, William W. Moore, Jr., of Lillington, NC; his beloved grandchildren, Seth Johnson, Emily Kate Eubanks, and Brayden Eubanks; and a brother, Melvin Miller of Boiling Springs, SC.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Riley and Edward Miller; and three sisters, Maggie Dickerson, Dorothy Hinson, and Faye Hicks.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 7th, 2:00-2:45PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 3:00PM.
Burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church, 160 Limestone Street, Pacolet, SC 29372 or to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
