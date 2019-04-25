Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Weathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles L. Weathers


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles L. Weathers Obituary
SPARTANBURG– Charles Lindsay Weathers, 74, died Monday, April 22, 2019.
Charles was born on June 7, 1944 to the late Sarah Lindsay and L.D. Weathers, Jr.
He was a graduate of Pacolet High School and attended Wofford College. Charles was a plant manager for Pepsi Cola in Sumter, SC, Augusta, Ga. and later retired from Coca-Cola Consolidated. He was of the ethodist faith.
Charles is survived by a brother, Buddy Weathers; niece, Gina Burgess (John); and a nephew, Chris Weathers.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM, today, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now