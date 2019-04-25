|
SPARTANBURG– Charles Lindsay Weathers, 74, died Monday, April 22, 2019.
Charles was born on June 7, 1944 to the late Sarah Lindsay and L.D. Weathers, Jr.
He was a graduate of Pacolet High School and attended Wofford College. Charles was a plant manager for Pepsi Cola in Sumter, SC, Augusta, Ga. and later retired from Coca-Cola Consolidated. He was of the ethodist faith.
Charles is survived by a brother, Buddy Weathers; niece, Gina Burgess (John); and a nephew, Chris Weathers.
A graveside service will be held at 4:00PM, today, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
