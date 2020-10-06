Charles Littlefield

LANDRUM- Charles L. Littlefield, affectionately known as Charlie, went to be with his heavenly Father on October 4, 2020. He was the son of the late Ned Earl Littlefield Sr. and Mabel Metcalf Littlefield.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Jackie George Littlefield; a son Jason Littlefield and wife Sierra of Gaffney, SC; and was proudly known as Papa to Tori George of Inman and Faith George of Pauline. Charlie was excitedly awaiting the birth of his first grandchild.
A native of Landrum SC, Charlie worked in the metal fabrication field as a welder, supervisor and fabricator. His last role was quality control supervisor at Wood Fabrication. He was a faithful member of Dependent Baptist Church and enjoyed his family, friends, church and raising cattle.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00pm October 7, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens conducted by Dr. Joe Geddes and Rev. John Hinckle. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Judes Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is at the home.
