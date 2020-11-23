1/1
Charles Louis "Chuck" Tortorice
1941 - 2020
MOORE, SC- Charles Louis "Chuck" Tortorice, 79, of Moore, SC died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born August 29, 1941 in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late Sam Falzone and Jennie Tirone.
A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Tortorice was a Michigan State University Alumni. Chuck retired from the food service industry after 45 years of service. He was a member of The Catholic Church of Jesus Our Risen Savior.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Ethel Karegeannes Tortorice; his son, Philip Christian Tortorice (Kelley) of Carmel, IN; his granddaughters, Katherine Kauffman (Ben) of Holland, MI and Audrey Tortorice of Carmel, IN; and his sisters, JoAnn T. Ham of Phoenix, AZ and Lucille T. Wroniak of Buffalo, NY; and his Shih-tzu furbaby, Olivia. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by his Llasa-apo furbaby, BJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or online at www.spartanburghumane.org or to The Catholic Church of Jesus Our Risen Savior, 2575 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.
