SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles M. Hammett, 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home. Born June 27, 1932 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Neely D. and Ola McKinney Hammett.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Hammett was retired after 40 years of service at Noland Company.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Corn Hammett and his son, Charles M. Hammett, Jr. of Spartanburg, SC.
Graveside service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Chaplain Andrew Fischer. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
