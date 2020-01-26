|
Woodruff- Charles Milton Price, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born in Greenville to the parents of the late Marvin D. and Mattie Lou Westmoreland Price.
He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, was a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Men's Ministry and the Crescent Masonic Lodge.
He was a retired employee with General Electric Company and a US Navy Veteran.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Westmoreland Price of the home; three daughters, Laurie Gillespie (Scott) of Woodruff and children, Holly Hughes (Chance), Sgt. Seth Gillespie and Levi Gillespie, Christy McCaulay of Boiling Springs and children, Cody McCauley, Catie McCaulay and Carson McCaulay, Chloe McCaulay-Cole and Cuylar McCauley-Cole; Charley Moore (Rev. Andy Moore) of Enoree and children, Noah Moore, Ian Moore, Isaac Moore, Judah Moore and Bella Grace Moore; two brothers, Olin Price of Easley and Jackie Price of Greenville; three sisters, Martha Hembree and Debbie McIntyre both of Simpsonville and Patricia Bentley of Mauldin.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Heyward Price.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church from 1:30 until 3:15 PM prior to the 3:30 PM Funeral Service officiated by Rev. Carey Caldwell.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is at his home
