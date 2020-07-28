INMAN, SC- Charles McClain, 75, formerly of 374 Peach Street, Inman, SC passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Brookview Healthcare in Gaffney, SC. He was the widower of Ruth Richards McClain.
Mr. McClain was a native of Hendersonville, NC and a son of the late Mack and Frances Wright McClain. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, where he served as an airman in the Cuban blockade, and a retired maintenance supervisor.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law: Shane and April McClain of Boiling Springs, Jason and Nickie McClain of Inman; a daughter and son-in-law: Romona and Travis Sample of Taylors, SC; brothers: Jimmy Thrift and Jessie Ray Lamb; five grandchildren: Forrest Brown, Trey Brown, Nicole McClain, Paul McClain and Carter McClain; and eleven great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bobby Gilbert officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolinas, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family will be at their respective homes.
