MOORE, SC- Rev. Charles R. Garrett, Sr., 86, of Moore went home to be with his Lord Sunday, February 2, 2020. A native of Anderson, he was first married to the late Margaret Vaden Garrett and was the son of the late Mack and Alpha Capps Garrett. He served as a Pastor for fifty-seven years. His first Pastorate was Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, SC. Later he was called to Brooklyn Baptist Church in Chesnee, SC, where he served for forty-two years. Rev. Garrett was a long-time Radio Manager at WTBI.
Left to cherish his memory is two sons, Charles Rudy Garrett, Jr. of Travelers Rest and Jimmy Garrett (Rosanne) of Chesnee; three daughters, Tina Eudy (Glen) of Chesnee, Fran Scruggs (David) of Chesnee and Nancy Nordan (Raymond) of Thomaston, GA; two step-daughters, Lisa Dempsey (Patrick) of Lyman and Sheila Clark (Joey) of Simpsonville; one brother, Bill Garrett of Piedmont; twenty-one grandchildren; and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife, Ada Seal Garrett and one brother, Bob Garrett. Special thanks to our friends, Bo and Stacey Owens.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brooklyn Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Collins, the Rev. Alan Lamb, the Rev. Scott Dean, and Dr. Joel Logan officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary Escorts will be the deacons and former deacons of the church.
Flowers are accepted, but memorials are preferred to be sent to Brooklyn Baptist Church Youth Program, 8449 Parris Bridge Road, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to The Tabernacle Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611 .
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 4, 2020