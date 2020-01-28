|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Robert Godfrey, 88, husband of Betty Jo Rambo Godfrey, died Monday, January 27, 2020.
Born May 1, 1931 in Woodruff, SC, Bob was a son of the late Brannon and Ruby Edwards Godfrey. He faithfully served his country in the US Army and was a longtime member of Morningside Baptist Church. Bob was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to all.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son, Charles Godfrey of Saluda, SC; two daughters, Donna Morgan (Randy) and Lee Ann Owens (Benny) both of Woodruff, SC; step children, Doris Ann Mauney (Bob) of Spartanburg, SC, Joleen Deas of Columbia, SC, and Sandy Gowan (Jim) of Enoree, SC; five grandchildren; five step grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; ten step great grandchildren; and a brother, Dr. Joe Godfrey (Lib) of Forest City, NC.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Faye Smith Godfrey; and a grandson, Kyle Morgan.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 29th, 2PM at Cedar Grove Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by Reverend Steve Owensby.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 7888 Hwy 418, Fountain Inn, SC 29644, or to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 28, 2020