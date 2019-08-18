Home

Charles Ralph Russell passed August 15, 2019 after a lengthy battle with COPD. He was the son of the late Johnny & Grace Russell Baity.
Survived by his wife, Rita Russell of the home; two daughters Tammy Russell and Jennifer Goyea (Matt); two sisters Linda Raines and Judi Russell; four grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews and his dog Rusty, all of Spartanburg. Preceded by sister Carolyn Hackett; brother Rusty Russell and son Peter Russell.
Following cremation, no arrangements have been made at this time.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
