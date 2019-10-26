|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles "Charlie" Raymond Young, Sr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 17, 1935, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Moses Ezekiel Young and Mildred Rhinehart Young and husband of 57 years to the late Evelyn Ketner Young.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School and U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Young enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was a supervisor at Mayfair Mills for 20 years and was later employed as an agent with Prudential Insurance until he retired. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg where he served as a greeter.
Survivors include his sons, Ray Young, Scott Young (Rhonda), and Todd Young, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Jeff Young (Stephanie), T. J. Young, Austin Young, Tyler Young, Caroline Foss (David), Hope Young, and Tray Young; and great-grandchildren, Luke Young, Natalie Young, and Grayson Young. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brothers and sisters, M. E. Young, Louise Flynn, Algae Young, and June Jackson.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, October 28, 2019, in Davis Chapel at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Bob Neely and The Rev. Sal Barone. Entombment, with military honors, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Encouraging Word Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
