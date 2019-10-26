Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Davis Chapel at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg
250 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Chapel at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg
250 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Raymond "Charlie" Young Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Raymond "Charlie" Young Sr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles "Charlie" Raymond Young, Sr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 17, 1935, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Moses Ezekiel Young and Mildred Rhinehart Young and husband of 57 years to the late Evelyn Ketner Young.
A graduate of Spartanburg High School and U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Young enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was a supervisor at Mayfair Mills for 20 years and was later employed as an agent with Prudential Insurance until he retired. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg where he served as a greeter.
Survivors include his sons, Ray Young, Scott Young (Rhonda), and Todd Young, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Jeff Young (Stephanie), T. J. Young, Austin Young, Tyler Young, Caroline Foss (David), Hope Young, and Tray Young; and great-grandchildren, Luke Young, Natalie Young, and Grayson Young. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brothers and sisters, M. E. Young, Louise Flynn, Algae Young, and June Jackson.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, October 28, 2019, in Davis Chapel at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, by The Rev. Bob Neely and The Rev. Sal Barone. Entombment, with military honors, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Encouraging Word Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church Spartanburg, PO Box 2110, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now