Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Charles "Red" Lee Green Obituary
WOODRUFF- Charles "Red" Lee Green, age 80, passed away at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Claude B Green Sr. and Zora Underwood Green Hall.
Charles was of the Baptist faith, a retired maintenance employee with Jeffery Dresser Inc. and a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elisabeth Webel Green of the home and three special nephews, David Smith, Kenny Green and Jamie Green and a number of additional nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is pre-deceased by six brother and a sister.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 12:30 until 1:45 PM prior the service at 2:00 in the Stribling Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Carrol Caldwell.
Interment will follow at Hicks Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Mooresboro, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605
The family is at their respective homes.
www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 2, 2019
