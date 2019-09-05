Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC
Charles Ritchie Scruggs


1955 - 2019
Charles Ritchie Scruggs Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Mr. Charles Ritchie Scruggs, age 64 of Chesnee, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Mr. Scruggs was born on August 11, 1955 in Spartanburg to Louvenia Johnson Scruggs and the late John Alvin Scruggs. He had been employed by Michelin and was a United States Army Veteran.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ann Scruggs; two sons, Michael Scruggs and fiance' Amy Fleming, and Jason Scruggs (April); brother, Johnny Scruggs; sister, Suzanne Allred; four grandchildren, Gavin Scruggs, Rebecca Scruggs, Garrett "Bull" Scruggs, and Sarah "Turd" Scruggs; and many special friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee is serving the Scruggs family.
EGGERS FUNERAL HOME
CHESNEE
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
