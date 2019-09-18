Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Charles Robert Mabry Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charles Robert Mabry, Jr., 87, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 17, 2019. He was the husband of the late Minnie Kimbrell Mabry and the son of the late Charles Robert Mabry, Sr. and Annabell Vinson Mabry.
Mr. Mabry was retired electrician from Spartan Mills and he was a Mason.
He is survived by a son, Charles Michael Mabry and wife, Gloria Denise of North Charleston; three grandchildren, Anna M. Strawman and husband, Lee of Hanahan, Charles Michael Mabry II of James Island, and Katherine Mabry of Hanahan; cousins, Carolyn Owens, Eileen Vaughn, Billy Mabry and Eddie Mabry; a brother-in-law, Winfred Kimbrell.
A graveside service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. David Frost. Visitation will be after the service.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
