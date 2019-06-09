|
|
Charles Robert "Chip" Sanders, Jr., 74, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 27, 2019. Chip was born on June 27, 1944, in New London, Connecticut, to the late Charles Robert Sanders, Sr. and Mary (Ware) Sanders.
He graduated from Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1962, where he was Senior Class President. He attended Davidson College, then transferred to Auburn University to complete his undergraduate studies. He served in the Vietnam War and then in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a Lt. Colonel after 20 years of service.
Chip completed a PhD program in Higher Education Administration at Florida State University and pursued a career in Higher Education. In 1981 he was employed by Southern Bell/AT&T. After retirement in 2001, Chip attended Drew University and became an ordained Presbyterian Minister, serving church communities in New Jersey and Virginia. Chip has been a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville since he and his wife, Nell, moved to the area five years ago. There he taught Sunday School, was involved with IMPACT of Charlottesville and Albemarle County; was a member of the Clergy and Laity United for Justice and Peace; and participated in a Lake Monticello History Club.
Chip is survived by his wife, Dr. Nell Stevenson Sanders of Palmyra; four children (Cynthia Vandenberg of Trenton, New Jersey; Patricia Ferrell of Orlando, Florida; Craig Sanders of Dacula, Georgia; and Aaron Sanders of Ashburn, Virginia); and his brother, Doug Sanders of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Chip was especially proud of his seven grandchildren (Ryan, Adam, Madison, Devin, Nicholas, Dalia, and Roland); and he loved spending time with them.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 14, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church (400 Rugby Road, Charlottesville, VA). The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the memorial service. A private interment will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to IMPACT of Charlottesville and Albemarle County through Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 9, 2019