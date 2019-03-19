Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Dunbar Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Roebuck Baptist Church
Charles Scott Jackson Obituary
MOORE, SC- Charles Scott Jackson, 49, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, NC.
Born December 10, 1969 in Spartanburg, SC, Scott was the son of the late Charles and Ann Lawson Jackson. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, Addie, NASCAR, fishing, hunting, and watching his beloved Clemson Tigers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his daughter, Laurin Addison "Addie" Jackson; former wife and best friend, Ashley Jackson; his sister, Nicole Jackson Ashley and her husband, David, and their children, Noah & Sissy Ashley; and his stepmother, Ann Beason Jackson.
A visitation will be held today, Tuesday, March 19th, 5:30-7:30PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 20th, 3:00PM at Roebuck Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Dr. Tim Williams.
A private burial will follow.
In remembrance of Scott, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
