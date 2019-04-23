|
INMAN, SC- Charles Edward "Charlie" Seay, Jr., 84, of 1 Bridges Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Charlie was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on May 16, 1934, a son of the late Charles Edward Seay, Sr. and Sarah Mabry Seay. Mr. Seay was a retired employee with Ink 4 Printing Company in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a former soldier with the South Carolina National Guard, Bravo Battery 1/178 FA.
Charlie is survived by two daughters, Debbie Johnson and her husband, Robbie, of Inman, South Carolina; Laura Seay of Inman, South Carolina; two sons Mike Seay and his wife, Barbara, of Inman, South Carolina; Chuck Seay and his wife, Frances, of Roebuck, South Carolina; two sisters, Frances Calvert, of Spartanburg, South Carolina and Sarah Cleveland, of Greer, South Carolina. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Seay was predeceased by two brothers, Clarence Seay and Luther Seay, and two sisters, Irene Nicholson and Mary Wilson.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. David Duncan.
The family is at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church Van Ministry, 980 Bishop Road, Inman, SC 29349.
