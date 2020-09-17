1/1
Charles Sterling Case
DUNCAN- Charles Sterling Case, 73, passed away September 13, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, he was a son of the late William Furman and Billie Griffith Case. He received an Associate's Degree at Spartanburg Junior College and his Bachelor's Degree and MBA at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. Sterling was retired after serving 38 years at Spartanburg Methodist College where he worked as Vice-President for Institutional Advancement. After retiring, Sterling worked part time at River Falls Golf Course in Sales and volunteered with Mobile Meals.
Surviving are his wife, Jayne Gaul Case of the home and two sons, Dr. William Case of Duncan and Nathan Case of Greenville.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park, conducted by Rev. Walter Cantwell and Dr. Hugh Mathis.
The family will greet friends Saturday at the cemetery following the service.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lyman United Methodist Church, 106 Groce Rd., Lyman, SC 29365 and Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
