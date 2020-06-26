Charles Tate Mathis Jr.
1944 - 2020
(11/12/1944-06/24/2020)
GAFFNEY, SC- Charles Tate Mathis, Jr, fondly known as "Red", passed away at the age of 75 on June 24th, 2020 following an extended illness.
A lifelong resident of Goucher, Red graduated from Gaffney High School (1962) and Gardner Webb University (1972). His extensive commitment to the betterment of his community included membership on the Hospital Board and over 30 years of dedicated service on the Cherokee County Council. He was a lifetime member of Goucher Baptist Church, serving as Deacon among several other roles. Red's career included years at Peeler's/Pet Dairy, after which work with cows became a lifelong hobby of his. Red could often be found tending the beef cattle he raised on his farm, taking his grandchildren on truck rides, watching The Braves baseball on TV, and reading the Wall Street Journal. He loved summer trips to the beach as a family; seafood, sand and sun. Red was a builder of meaningful relationships; Many remember him as a dear friend, father-figure, and mentor, and he will be terribly missed.
Red is predeceased by his mother and father, Rebecca Wilkins Mathis and Charles Tate Mathis.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Libby Smith Mathis, who remained by his side as long as he lived. Fitting, per the reading of Ruth on their wedding day "whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God." He also leaves behind his children Todd Mathis (Cully), Kelly Henson (Mike), and Clayton Mathis (Carrie) and his grandchildren Margo Mathis, Judith Mathis, Nima Mathis, Athan Henson, and Atley Henson.
His family asks that any gifts be directed as donations to Goucher Baptist Church, 415 Goucher Creek Road, Gaffney, SC 29340 and that you consider sending Libby a note detailing your favorite memory of Red.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tom Moore officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
The family will be at the residence, 945 Goucher School Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery
