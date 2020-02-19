|
|
Mr. Charles William Murriel Jr. died peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was the widower of Annie Ruth Wilkins Murriel, and they were married for 42 years.
Charles was born on January 29, 1951 to the late Charles Murriel and Beatrice Farr Murriel.
Charles is survived by his devoted son, Brian Eugene Murriel; sister, Lois (Dennis) Gray; brother, Jimmy (Eddie Mae) Murriel; aunt, Georgia Lee Farr; close cousins, Gladys W. Staggs and Barbara Ann Farr. Funeral service will be held at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Gramling, SC on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 1:00PM.
Interment will be at the Good Shepherd Memorial Park, Boiling Spring SC.
Cannon Chapel of Funeral Services
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2020