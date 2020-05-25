|
|
TRYON, NC- Charles Larry Wilson, 79, was born in Polk County, NC on July 10, 1940 to Edwin (Sam) and Bonnie Thompson Wilson. He was a graduate of Mill Spring High School where he played softball and was a champion horse shoe player.
Larry retired from South Carolina Elastic where he was a department manager.
He traveled extensively in his motor home visiting much of Canada and every U.S. State except Hawaii. He joked that they haven't built the bridge yet.
He was known for his kind, happy disposition, and his singing. He sang and played his harmonica with several quartets and in church. He was a member of Mill Spring First Baptist Church.
After retirement he spent his winters in Wauchula, FL. where he played the harmonica and sang at the campgrounds jams.
Larry was predeceased by his parents and sons Charles Larry Jr. and Eric Wilson who both had Cystic Fibrosis.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Shelba McKee Wilson, brother Pat (Wanda) Wilson, sister Lynne (Bob) Hamrick and a neice and nephew who he claimed as grandchildren, Jylyn and Jace Barnes.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Mill Spring First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mill Spring, N.C. with Rev. Fred Siegfried, Rev. Dean Elliott, and Dr. Jesse Yarbrough officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6:00p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Petty Funeral Home, Landrum, S.C. while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Bethesda, M.D. 20814, or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, T.N. 37214, or a charity of one's choosing.
The family will be at the home.
Online condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home and Crematory
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 25, 2020