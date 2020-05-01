|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Charles William Camden, 80, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 22, 1940, in Lexington, VA he was the son of the late Cecil Charlie Camden and Elsie Ray Floyd Camden.
Charlie loved his family, fishing, and watching his grandkids play sports. He also loved going to the Chesnee Flea Market and was known as the "Bearded Bandit" when he played Minor League baseball. Charlie spent many years after that traveling and playing softball with good friends and family. He was employed with Reeves Brothers and Trelleborg for 52 years, where he developed lifelong friendships with many.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Betty Beverley Camden; daughters, Theresa Davis (Ed) of Charles City, VA, Jo Christian (Larry) of Greenville, SC, and Tonya Camden (Joe Bach) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Josh, Shay, Emily, Jeremy, Cheyenne, Isha, and many extended grandchildren; sister, Thelma Martin of Pace, FL; brothers, Emmett Camden (Cee) of Buena Vista, VA and Donnie Camden (Diana) of Fairfield, VA; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Evans Martin; and sister-in-law, Joann Camden.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC, 29316, by The Rev. Kyle Turner and Mr. Danny Cash.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020