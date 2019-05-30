Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie D. Johnson


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlie D. Johnson Obituary
WOODRUFF- Charlie Dwayne Johnson, 38, of 109 Harold Smith Road died Friday, May 24, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was born July 3, 1980 to Lester Johnson and Rita Huckabee Johnson. He was an employee with BMW.
Surviving are his wife, Jessica Agate Johnson of the home; four daughters, Gloria Agate, Isabella Agate, Gracie Agate and Abby Agate all of the home; one sister, Angelina Huckabee of Woodruff.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Download Now