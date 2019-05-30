|
|
WOODRUFF- Charlie Dwayne Johnson, 38, of 109 Harold Smith Road died Friday, May 24, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was born July 3, 1980 to Lester Johnson and Rita Huckabee Johnson. He was an employee with BMW.
Surviving are his wife, Jessica Agate Johnson of the home; four daughters, Gloria Agate, Isabella Agate, Gracie Agate and Abby Agate all of the home; one sister, Angelina Huckabee of Woodruff.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 30, 2019