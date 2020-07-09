1/
Charlie Moore
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INMAN- Charles Douglas Moore, 69, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born July 11, 1950 in Pickens, he was the son of late Claude Lee Moore and Mary Elizabeth Biggerstaff Moore. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the US Marines, having served in Vietnam and was a welder for over 35 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Moore - Steadman and husband Brian of Inman, and Jennifer Marie Moore of Inman; two brothers, Harold Moore and Buddy Moore; a sister, Shelby Thomas; and four grandchildren, Austin Steadman, Alexis Steadman, Taylor Smith, and Isla Smith. He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Moore; a sister, Helen Bowen; and a daughter, Tammy Elizabeth Moore.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm Thursday at Stribling funeral home in Duncan. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 am at Westview Cemetery in Easley.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved