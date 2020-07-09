INMAN- Charles Douglas Moore, 69, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Born July 11, 1950 in Pickens, he was the son of late Claude Lee Moore and Mary Elizabeth Biggerstaff Moore. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the US Marines, having served in Vietnam and was a welder for over 35 years.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharon Moore - Steadman and husband Brian of Inman, and Jennifer Marie Moore of Inman; two brothers, Harold Moore and Buddy Moore; a sister, Shelby Thomas; and four grandchildren, Austin Steadman, Alexis Steadman, Taylor Smith, and Isla Smith. He was predeceased by a brother, Wayne Moore; a sister, Helen Bowen; and a daughter, Tammy Elizabeth Moore.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm Thursday at Stribling funeral home in Duncan. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11:00 am at Westview Cemetery in Easley.
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC