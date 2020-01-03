Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlie Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlie T. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlie T. Brown Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Charlie Thomas Brown, 69, of Spartanburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the home of his niece, Tina, in Saluda, NC.
He was a native of Polk County, NC and a son of the late Ervin and Gertrude Rathbone Brown. He was a retired truck driver.
Mr. Brown was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was survived by a special niece, Tina (Larry) Allman of Saluda, NC, Mary Myers of Hobgood, NC, Lorie Harrell of Nash, NC; special nephew, Colby (Hannah) Allman of Saluda, NC; best friend and "sister", Shirley Hinson of Boiling Springs along with the many friends he had made at the Waffle House thru the years; special family friend, Connie Morgan; and his beloved cat, Dottie. He was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will immediately follow at Mt. Page Baptist Church Cemetery, Saluda, NC officiated by Rev. James Maybin.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -