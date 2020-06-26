Charlie Walton Jr.
WOODRUFF, SC- Charlie Walton, Jr., 80, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. Walton was the son of the late Mr. Charlie Walton, Sr. and Pinky Thompson Walton.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his daughter, Sheila Annette Durham of Fairforest, SC; five sisters, Nancy (Evans) Sampson and Ellen Fowler of Spartanburg, SC, Cora Mae Davis of Boiling Springs, SC, Mattie (James) Miller of Roebuck, SC, Dianne (Lewis) Booker of Greenville, SC; three brothers, Homer (Mable) Walton of Boiling Springs, SC, J.W. (Reverend Rosa) Walton of Moore, SC, and James (Shirley) Gilliam of Spartanburg, SC; nephew, Charles (Minister Connie) Walton of Woodruff, SC; two granddaughters; one great grandson; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Charlie Walton, Jr. will be held graveside on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Switzer Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 1688 Old Switzer Road, Moore, SC.
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Switzer Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.S. WOODWARD Memorial Chapel
602 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
