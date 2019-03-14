Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodruff Church of God
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodruff Church of God
Charlotte Bradshaw Obituary
ENOREE, SC- Charlotte Munch Bradshaw, 73, of 1484 Ball Park Road, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Walter Edward Bradshaw and the daughter of the late William Much and Marion Blanchard Munch. Mrs. Bradshaw attended Woodruff Church of God.
Surviving are a daughter, Dana Gardner and husband, John of the home; six grandchildren, Josh Moss and wife, Heather, Ashley Myles and husband, Chris, William Kain Culberson, Sarah Mitchell and husband, Sean, Jacob Moss and fiancé, Ashley and John Gardner Jr. and wife, Jessie; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Mrs. Bradshaw was preceded in death by two sons, Danny Moss and Alan Moss; and two brothers, Larry Munch and Johnny Munch.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Woodruff Church of God. A memorial service will immediately follow 2:00 PM at the church with Reverend Jason Tucker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC, 29605.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
