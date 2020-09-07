1/1
Charlotte Daniels
DUNCAN, SC- Charlotte Dezern Daniels, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 05, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Alden Dezern and Margaret Ann Ward and the widow of Danny Aaron Daniels. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Aaron Daniels; a daughter, Bridget Daniels Morrison; a brother, Edward Dezern; two grandchildren, Gabriella and Sebastian Jurado.
Memorial Services will be held at 6PM on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 6PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.netStribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home Chapel
SEP
8
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Memories & Condolences
September 6, 2020
Charlotte will be missed by everyone who knew her. A dear cousin and sweet FB pal to me. I have no doubt that she is in Heaven catching up with our loved ones. I will see you soon, Char! Love you!
Vivian Evans Thompson
Family
