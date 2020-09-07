Charlotte Daniels

DUNCAN, SC- Charlotte Dezern Daniels, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 05, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late William Alden Dezern and Margaret Ann Ward and the widow of Danny Aaron Daniels. She was a member of Northgate Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Aaron Daniels; a daughter, Bridget Daniels Morrison; a brother, Edward Dezern; two grandchildren, Gabriella and Sebastian Jurado.
Memorial Services will be held at 6PM on Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 6PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.netStribling
Funeral Home
Duncan, SC