Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Charlotte R. Wall Obituary
WOODRUFF- Charlotte Faye Reaves Wall, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 08, 2019.
She is the daughter of the late Barham Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Thomas Reaves and the loving wife of Crawford Durham Wall III of the home.
Charlotte was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, a devout Christian and a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Debbie W. Moore (Tommy) of Woodruff and Angie Duckworth (Allen) of Roebuck; one son, Michael Wayne Wall (Tracey) of Pauline; sister, Delores Edwards of Spartanburg.
She was a loving and wonderful Grandmother to, Brock Lancaster, Megan Bradley, Mitchell Wall, Malinda Utter, Nick Duckworth, Ashley Duckworth, Luke, Cameron, Eli and Matthew.
The family will receive friends at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 1:30 until 2:45 PM prior to the funeral service at 3:00 PM officiated by Rev. Michael Cooke.
Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Road, Drayton, SC 29333
The family is at the home.
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
