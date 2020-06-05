Cheryl (Garner) Hopper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC – Cheryl Garner Hopper, 57, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the former wife of Arthur Guyan Hopper, Jr. and was the daughter of the late John and Betty Jean Splawn Garner.
Mrs. Hopper was a retired nurse and a member of Salem United Methodist Church of Cowpens, SC.
Survivors include a son, Arthur Guyan Hopper III and his wife Brianna Turner Hopper; a daughter, Caroline Elisabeth Hopper; and a brother John Pinckney Garner, Jr.
Graveside services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens following visitation at 11:00. Rev. Angelina Price will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, PO Box 64, Cowpens, SC 29330.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved