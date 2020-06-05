SPARTANBURG, SC – Cheryl Garner Hopper, 57, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the former wife of Arthur Guyan Hopper, Jr. and was the daughter of the late John and Betty Jean Splawn Garner.
Mrs. Hopper was a retired nurse and a member of Salem United Methodist Church of Cowpens, SC.
Survivors include a son, Arthur Guyan Hopper III and his wife Brianna Turner Hopper; a daughter, Caroline Elisabeth Hopper; and a brother John Pinckney Garner, Jr.
Graveside services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens following visitation at 11:00. Rev. Angelina Price will officiate.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, PO Box 64, Cowpens, SC 29330.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.