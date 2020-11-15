January 9, 1948 - November 8, 2020

Cheryl Kunkle, 72, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 8, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents Edwin and Hazel Kunkle; her sister, Carol Reeder; and her brother, Daniel Kunkle.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Amy Barton (Joe), Tim Yager (Cindy) and Ed Yager (Shera); her grandchildren, Scott, Rachel, Sierra, Jolynn (Billy), Trevor, Shaylin, Storm, Dakota and Nic (Mae); her great-grandchildren Ryker, Riley, Grayson and Preston; her sisters, Beverly Nesley and Edwina Opeka; sister-in-law, Joanne Kunkle; and many nieces and nephews.

Cheryl retired from IBM after 25 years and relocated to South Carolina. She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, crocheting and reading a good book.

She overcame many health issues over the past several years and was always a fighter. She loved her family fiercely and was the happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children were her world and she will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store