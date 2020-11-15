1/1
Cheryl L. Kunkle
1948 - 2020
January 9, 1948 - November 8, 2020
Cheryl Kunkle, 72, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 8, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents Edwin and Hazel Kunkle; her sister, Carol Reeder; and her brother, Daniel Kunkle.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Amy Barton (Joe), Tim Yager (Cindy) and Ed Yager (Shera); her grandchildren, Scott, Rachel, Sierra, Jolynn (Billy), Trevor, Shaylin, Storm, Dakota and Nic (Mae); her great-grandchildren Ryker, Riley, Grayson and Preston; her sisters, Beverly Nesley and Edwina Opeka; sister-in-law, Joanne Kunkle; and many nieces and nephews.
Cheryl retired from IBM after 25 years and relocated to South Carolina. She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, crocheting and reading a good book.
She overcame many health issues over the past several years and was always a fighter. She loved her family fiercely and was the happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children were her world and she will be greatly missed.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Altmeyer Funeral Home - Denbigh Chapel
12893 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 874-4200
November 14, 2020
We have been friends since Jr.high (55yrs.) All though we lost touch in our later year's we did a lot together in our early years. You, Judie & I all married the same yr.. We all had our 1st born (Amy, Lea & Mathew ) within months of each other. I still wear the sweat shirt that you made for me & my mother for Christmas one year. So to my old friend R.I.P. Love to the entire family.
Judy Williams De Angelo
Friend
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Carin and Jon Shaffer
Friend
November 13, 2020
Tim ,Ed,Amy Your mom and I were great friends before her moving south. We went on some great adventures when you were all young. Sandy pond was one I will never forget. Mash potatoe fights in kitchen on Arthur ave and so much more. I was saddened to here of your moms passing. You are in my thought and prayers at this difficult time.
Pamela Thomas
Friend
November 13, 2020
Cheryl is a dear, old friend of 50+ years. She was the hardest working mother that I ever knew, and a loyal friend to all. She will be greatly missed. My love and condolences to Amy, Tim , Eddie, and your families. Oh how I will miss our phone chats. Rest in Peace dear one.
Audrey Cross Frederick
Friend
November 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. Our family's thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Pete Nowacki
Friend
November 13, 2020
Amy, Tim and Ed. I am so sorry for your loss. Cheryl was my friend for more than 30 years. Even though we didn't talk often in later years, we could always pick up where we left off. She was wise and kind and loved her kids immensely. I will miss her, along with everyone who loved her. Rest in Peace my Friend...
Connie Pompette
Friend
November 13, 2020
Beverly, sorry to hear of the loss of your sister Cheryl.
Dick Merrill
Friend
November 12, 2020
I was so sad to find out of Cheryl's passing. When we met in 1994 in Spartanburg we instantly connected. She was a great soul. I know I and everyone will miss her. Prayers for her family and friends.
Michael Roark
Friend
