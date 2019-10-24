Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel,
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel,
235 N. Church St.
Spartanburg, SC
Chris Bailey


1963 - 2019
ROEBUCK, SC- Christopher Lee Bailey, 56, of Roebuck, SC, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his home. Born May 22, 1963, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Clarence Eugene Bailey and Judy Elaine Baker Bailey.
Chris was a caring, loving husband and dedicated family man. He was also an avid reader and employed with Eaton Corporation.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Donna Campbell Bailey; daughters, Leslie Massey (Buddy McMahon) of Green Creek, NC and Jennifer Morgan of Portland, OR; grandson, Thomas Townsend Jr. (Gabrielle) of Roebuck, SC; great-granddaughter, Waverly Townsend of Roebuck, SC; brother, Steve Bailey of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Lynn Shannon (Patrick) of Kings Mountain, NC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Friday, October 25, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Pam McMahon. Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Road, Wellford, SC 29385.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
