WOODRUFF- Christopher "Chris" John Wetherill, 59, entered into eternal rest on the evening of May 6, 2019.
A native of Manchester, England, he was born March 10, 1960 to Joyce Davis Wetherill of Greenville and the late John Bertram Wetherill. Mr. Wetherill attended Riverside High School where he graduated in 1977. Following high school he attended the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, where he earned a bachelors in mechanical engineering. At the time of his passing he was employeed at ADIDAS of Spartanburg.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Catherine Elaine Shives Wetherill of the home; 3 sons, Ryan Christopher Wetherill of Woodruff, Robert Alexander Wetherill of Clemson and Christopher Lee DeVoss of Woodruff; 1 daughter, Jennifer Lorance Abreu of Hanover, Maryland; 2 sisters, Pamela Margaret Miller of Greenville and Michelle Alissa Wetherill of Greenville; 3 brothers, Marvin Scott Shives, Mason Leeroy Shives and Paul Kevin Shives all of Gastonia, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Julian Garner and Ashton Garner both of Charlotte, North Carolina, Liliana and Vincent Abreu of Hanover, Maryland. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Marvin Earl Shives.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel conducted by the family.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
Woodruff
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 9, 2019