BUFFALO, SC- Mrs. Christel Darlene Garrett Poole, age 48, wife of Charles Poole of 278 Bailey Road., Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Mrs. Poole was born April 18, 1971 in Spartanburg, a daughter of Janice M. Webber Garrett Keith and husband Roy Keith and the late Joseph McKay "Mack" Garrett. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and received her LPN from USC-Upstate. Mrs. Poole was retired as an LPN and was formerly employed with Windsor House in Spartanburg. She attended Full Gospel Tabernacle of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband, mother, and stepfather are two children, Lauren Hope Poole West and husband Tyler of Pauline and Charles Garrett Poole of Pacolet; a brother, Kevin Mark Garrett and wife Amy of Union; a sister, Stephanie Garrett of Pacolet; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Mary Gentry; her paternal grandparents, Theodore and Ellie Garrett; and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Montgomery Memorial United Methodist Church in Pacolet conducted by the Rev. Mack McDowell. Visitation will be held immediately after the services at the church
Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the Friends of the Union County Animal Shelter, 3839 Cross Keys Hwy, Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at the home of her mother, 288 River Ridge Rd., Pacolet, SC 29372.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2019